Hints from Heloise: New mom-to-be seems ungrateful

Dear Heloise: I hear a lot of talk about gender reveal parties, but where I’m from, there are far too many ungrateful mothers-to be. At a recent baby shower, the mom-to-be opened a box with one of the most beautiful white baby blankets I’ve ever seen. The woman who gave the gift told the soon-to-be mother that it was handmade in Ireland by a woman who makes one-of-a-kind baby clothes and blankets. Many of the knitter’s items were usually handed down to the next generation because of their beauty and durability.

The future mother just looked at it and said, “I’m sure I can find some use for it,” and that was about all. Her attitude and tone of voice said everything. There was no sign of appreciation for a one-of-a kind gift as beautiful as this blanket. The woman who gave the lovely gift looked embarrassed because the future mother didn’t seem to like it. What gives with some of these pregnant women? — Katy D., Concord, New Hampshire

Katy, good question! Do any of my other readers see this type of behavior at baby showers? Let us know. — Heloise

More on gender reveals

Dear Heloise: I read your daily column in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. I love the hints, tips and comments from you and your readers. You recently asked readers to comment on what they think of gender reveal parties.

I absolutely hate them! I think they are just another mindless gift-grab, not to mention how many hurt feelings there may be because of them (couples experiencing fertility issues, people with financial issues, etc.). It should be enough to have a baby shower, even though these days baby showers are so over-the-top that I have stopped going to these, too.

Thanks for letting me sound off! Again, I really enjoy your column! — Vicky, in St. Louis

Engagement parties

Dear Heloise: I’ve been reading about gender reveal parties, but my biggest beef is with engagement parties. I went to one of these engagement parties last year, and it was a huge affair. But because the expense of a wedding is rather high these days, they invited only a small number of family members (no friends) to the actual wedding.

The bride was furious that the people who came to the engagement party (and were not invited to the wedding) gave the newlyweds nothing. They thought that since everyone at the engagement party knew about the coming nuptials, they would send gifts in abundance! Well, they didn’t. The bride and groom have shown themselves to be very greedy and self-centered. — Melvin J., in North Carolina

Hospital bills

Dear Heloise: My husband stayed in the hospital for two nights almost two years ago. We are still receiving statements saying that we owe the hospital money, but it does not list which procedure or medication the bill pertains to. I’ve called the billing department, but all they tell me is to pay the bill. What should I do? — Irene W., in Bellflower, California

Irene, call the billing department and tell them you will not make another payment until you are given an itemized statement of your bill. Many hospitals make mistakes, but you don’t need to put up with the brush-off. If they give you any more trouble, call the hospital administrator. — Heloise