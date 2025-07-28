Doc’s Taco Shop announces closure

Doc’s Taco Shop, a small eatery located in Liberty City specializing in authentic Mexican style eats, has announced their closure after nearly five years in business.

The eatery shared the announcement on social media:

“On the brink of our 5-year anniversary, we are saddened to pass on the news that this will be our final week open. We will be shutting the doors for good on 7/19. The hard truth is we’ve been extremely slow for the past several years so it’s time to count our losses and move on to the next chapter in life. Thank you so much to those who truly supported us and our journey. It’s been a wild ride, and we’re proud that we gave it our all. “There are no losses, only lessons.” — Lucia & Joe.”

Opened by Joe and Lucia Ferguson in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Doc’s Taco Shop was an outdoor venue meant to bring the community together. The idea came together for the restaurant from the memories Lucia has of Mexico and the way people were brought together by food and live music.