Hints from Heloise: Remember items with a keyword

Dear Heloise: Going from room to room, then forgetting what I went in there for is a common occurrence. My tip for remembering is to recite a keyword in my head as I go from one room to the other so that when I get in there, instead of wondering what I came in there for, the keyword will remind me. This way, I don’t have to walk back out to where I started in order to remember.

For example, if I’m going in my bedroom to get my reading glasses, I will say “glasses” over and over in my head while going from one room to the next. Just remember that if there is a significant decrease in your ability to remember, it might be time to consult your doctor. — Roma, in New York

Thanks for writing in, Roma! Well, readers, what do you do to help you remember things? — Heloise

Tomato juice add-on

Dear Heloise: I love tomato juice, but when I do have a glass, I add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to it to get more vitamin C. So much of this vitamin is lost in the canning process. It also adds a little more tang to the taste. — Edith D., in Shelton, Washingotn

The grim reaper

Dear Heloise: Why do so many men avoid making out a will? My husband of 36 years refuses to make out a will. He keeps saying there’s no rush, but we never know when we will leave this earth. How can I get him to sit down and discuss a will?

P.S. I read your column daily and love all the hints you provide. — Frances A., in Lima, Ohio

Frances, I get a fair number of letters from women asking the same question. Here are some facts of life that he should consider:

He may not see the importance of a will, estate planning, or a living will, so make an appointment with an attorney and have them explain the need and importance of having a will and a living will to both of you.

Some men fear their mortality and avoid any discussion of death. Still, death is a part of life. A will merely ensures that your wishes are carried out the way you want them to be. It protects you and your children from others who might claim that they had a verbal agreement with your husband to receive money or property.

A will spells out who gets what, and he might be worried that there will be resentment and fighting over the property. But on the contrary, a will usually helps avoid conflict.

He may resent societal pressure to make out a will, but remind him that it’s an act of love and protection for his family. Your attorney can advise you on what you need to do and get the paperwork ready for him to sign. –Heloise

Chronic cough

Dear Heloise: I have a chronic cough, but I’ve found some things that help keep me from coughing all the time. Occasionally I’ll take a dab of honey and place it on my tongue at the back to help control the cough.

Once in a while, I’ll place a whole clove in my mouth to stop an irritating tickle, and it’s better than a sugary cough drop.

My doctor also told me to chew gum (not in public but at home) to help with coughing. If a cough is persistent, it’s best to see a doctor to find out why you keep coughing. — Mary-Ellen C., Meriden, Connecticut