Kilgore PD, KBAD to host free movie Friday for students
Published 5:02 pm Monday, July 28, 2025
KBAD (Kilgore Bulldogs Against Drugs) will host Kilgore students this Friday for a free movie at the Four Star Cinema from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. You don’t have to be a member of KBAD to attend. K9 Officer Dodo looks forward to seeing you there.
Kilgore Independent School District has partnered with the Kilgore Police Department to bring KBAD into the schools. KBAD (Kilgore Bulldogs Against Drugs), similar to the now-retired program KYSSED, is a program implemented to provide students with more education and incentives to stay away from harmful substances, including drugs, tobacco, and alcohol. KBAD is a voluntary program that students can choose to sign up for that would give them individual discounts and opportunities if they submit to more random drug testing than what is already occurring at the school.
As long as the students are found to be staying clear of these substances, they can maintain KBAD cards that give discounts and buy-one-get-one perks at participating businesses in the city (listed at the bottom). All participating businesses will have a KBAD sign in their window or door.
If you are a student and wish to join this program or are the parent of a student and want your child involved, contact one of your School Resource Officers.
Businesses currently participating:
SMOOTHIE KING IN LONGVIEW, GILMER ROAD LOCATION ONLY — 10% OFF
COZY COFFEE — $1 OFF DRINK
7BREW — 10% OFF
DRAGON’S NEST — 10% OFF ANY FOOD OR REGULAR-PRICED MERCHANDISE
BUMPER TO BUMPER — 10% OFF PURCHASE
TAYLORMADE DENTAL — FREE NEW PATIENT EXAM OR FLUORIDE TREATMENT WITH CLEANING
CITY OF KILGORE — FREE ACCESS
KILGORE MERCANTILE — 10% OFF ANY FOOD ITEM
EDGAR’S BIG TACO — $1 STREET TACO’S
SONIC — 99¢ CENT LARGE DRINK
WHATABURGER — 15% OFF MEAL
PANDA EXPRESS — 10% OFF MEAL
JOHNNY OZARK’S — 25% OFF MEAL
THE BACK PORCH — 10% OFF MEAL
KILGORE SKATELAND — $2 OFF ADMISSION
MAZZIOS — FREE DRINKS WITH TWO BUFFETS
CHARLIE’S SNO-BALLS — BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE
FOUR STAR CINEMA (KILGORE) — $1.50 OFF TICKETS
LITTLE CEASAR’S — FREE BREAD AND SAUCE WITH A PURCHASE OF PIZZA
Several other businesses are pending approval and will be involved soon! Remember that these discounts are only for chains inside the City of Kilgore and will not be honored in other cities.