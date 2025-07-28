Kilgore College board sets upcoming meetings

The Kilgore College Board of Trustees has several meetings scheduled for the end of July and throughout August and September.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

BUDGET WORKSHOP: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in the Board Room of the McLaurin Administration Building

AUGUST BOARD MEETING: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 on the second floor of the McLaurin Administration Building

TAX HEARING: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 in the Board Room of the McLaurin Administration Building

SEPTEMBER BOARD MEETING: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 on the second floor of the McLaurin Administration Building

For more information, contact details for current board members and transcripts of past meetings, visit https://www.kilgore.edu/additional-resources/board-of-trustees/.