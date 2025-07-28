Kilgore College board sets upcoming meetings

Published 6:13 pm Monday, July 28, 2025

By Special to the News Herald

The Kilgore College Board of Trustees has several meetings scheduled for the end of July and throughout August and September.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

BUDGET WORKSHOP: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in the Board Room of the McLaurin Administration Building

AUGUST BOARD MEETING: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 on the second floor of the McLaurin Administration Building

TAX HEARING: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 in the Board Room of the McLaurin Administration Building

SEPTEMBER BOARD MEETING: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 on the second floor of the McLaurin Administration Building

For more information, contact details for current board members and transcripts of past meetings, visit https://www.kilgore.edu/additional-resources/board-of-trustees/.

