Kilgore Public Library rewards readers

Kilgore Public Library is is helping local kids turn summertime into a time for reading…and prizes.

Set to run from June 1 — July 31, kids, teens and adult readers alike can log their minutes spent reading for a chance to win awesome prizes donated by local sponsors as part of KPL’s Summer Reading Program.

KPL recently shared photos of some of the lucky winners and reminded patrons the library is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the end of July.

They also invited guests to attend the last big performer of the Summer Reading Program: The Texas Bubblers! They will perform at Texan Theater on July 22nd.

To learn more about local sponsors of the Summer Reading Program, visit https://cityofkilgore.com/521/2025-Summer-Reading-Program-Sponsorships.