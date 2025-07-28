Kilgore Rotary Club to distribute free shoes

Kilgore Rotarians will once again host their “New Shoes for School” event July 25 and 26.

The Rotary Club of Kilgore believes every child should have a new pair of shoes and socks to wear for the first day of school. Qualifying students can receive a new pair of shoes and socks.

If your family receives benefits from SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, or the National School Lunch Program, your children will qualify to receive shoes.

Shoes will be distributed Friday, July 25, from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, July 26 from 8:30 a.m. – 12 Noon. The distribution will be held at the Activity Center/Gym of St. Luke’s Methodist Church located at 401 E Main St. There will be signs to show the entrance.

The shoes will be distributed to each qualifying student in grades Pre-K through 12th grade.

Each child needing shoes should be present for measurement to ensure the correct size.

Parents/guardians should accompany children from the same family group.

You will need to park in front of the church or the small parking lot in front of the Activity Center.

Safety protocols, including hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be employed.

Zapatos nuevos para la escuela

Club Rotario de Kilgore

25 y 26 de julio de 2025

El Club Rotario de Kilgore cree que todos los niños deben tener un nuevo par de zapatos y calcetines para usar el primer día de clases. Los estudiantes que califiquen pueden recibir un nuevo par de zapatos y calcetines. Si su familia recibe beneficios de SNAP, Medicaid, SSI o el Programa Nacional de Almuerzos Escolares, sus hijos calificarán para recibir zapatos.

Los zapatos se distribuirán el viernes 25 de julio de 2024 de 8:30 a. m. a 5:00 p. m. y el sábado 26 de julio de 2024 de 8:30 a. m. a 12:00 del mediodía. La distribución se llevará a cabo en St. Luke’s Methodist Church en el Activity Center. Ingresará al edificio de St. Luke’s Methodist Church desde 401 E Main St. Habrá carteles para mostrar la entrada.

Los zapatos se distribuirán a cada estudiante calificado en los grados de Pre-K a 12º grado. Cada niño que necesite zapatos debe estar presente para medir y garantizar el tamaño correcto. Los padres/tutores deben acompañar a los niños del mismo grupo familiar.

Necesitara estacionarse frente a la iglesia o en el pequeno estacionamiento frente al Centro de Actividades.

Se empleará un protocolo de seguridad, que incluye desinfectante de manos y toallitas desinfectantes.