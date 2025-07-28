Hints from Heloise: Don’t throw away cauliflower

Dear Heloise: The greens and stem of cauliflowers are not only edible, some people think that they taste better than the rest of it. If I was going to throw anything out, it would be the parts that everyone else eats.

You can cook it like any green beans, perhaps with added bouillon, or toss it into a stew. But if the stem is quite thick, you’ll want to shave it into coins or use a paring knife to turn this high-fiber “waste product” into a good stew or ragu ingredient.

The same thing goes with broccoli. My wife eats the florets, which I gladly save for her when slicing or paring the stems into coins or shavings. While it may not have the flavor of beans or asparagus, neither does celery, and we slice it into stews all the time!

Don’t waste it. If you don’t care for it, someone else in the family might prefer it — or just make up a recipe! — Roger K., via email

Newer spray can hint

Dear Heloise: After reading so many letters about clearing spray paint nozzles, it’s clear that many folks seem to think that turning a can upside down and spraying it for a few seconds until no paint comes out is the all-purpose method of clearing nozzles. This is true of spray cans that are “old school” or traditional.

Most newer types of spray paint cans that are advertised to spray upside down cannot be cleared in the traditional manner. The tiny print on these cans recommends removing the nozzle and soaking it in mineral spirits.

I have three nozzles from cans that are capable of spraying paint upside down; they soak in a small jelly jar in mineral spirits. I learned the hard way from previous experience that spraying this type of paint can upside down does not clear paint from the nozzles! — Scott Y., Bennington, Nebraska

Unraveling cling wrap

Dear Heloise: I am 77 years old, and today it took me all this time to alleviate one of the most aggravating problems around the house: finding the starting point to unravel a roll of cling wrap! Just take a small piece of duct tape and touch it to the new roll in several places until it picks up the beginning of the roll. — Rick R., via email

Reading the fine print

Dear Heloise: In a recent Omaha World-Herald, Judy A. says that shredded paper is not acceptable for recycling. I checked my trash collection app, and it says the same … until I scrolled down further where it states that if it’s put in a sealed paper bag, it can go in the recycling bin. I love this feature on the app and use it frequently. — Mary W., Bellevue, Nebraska

Black or blue?

Dear Heloise: I would love if manufacturers would put the color “navy” or “black” on clothing tags. I often get dressed and realize that what I thought was black was actually navy, and vice versa. — Susan H., via email

Susan, this can be a problem for shoes, too! One black shoe and one blue shoe is not a cute look! — Heloise

A bright idea

Dear Heloise: I had a white lampshade that turned yellow with age. I hated to get rid of it because of its unique shape. A friend of mine suggested painting it with spray paint. I gave it a couple of light coats of paint, and it looked new again. Just be sure to take the shade off the lamp before spraying. — Olive R., in Fairbanks, Alaska