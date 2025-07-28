KC Softball holding tryout combine July 24 in Kilgore

Kilgore College Softball is hosting its annual Prospect Combine on Thursday, July 24, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Ballpark at KC Commons, located at 701 N. Houston Street in Kilgore, Texas.

This event is open to softball players graduating between 2026 and 2031, providing a valuable opportunity to showcase skills to the KC coaching staff. The cost to attend is $100, payable on the day of the camp.

What to Bring:

• Glove

• Helmet

• Bat

• Turf shoes

• Cleats

• Tennis shoes

• Water bottle

• Appropriate softball attire

For more information or questions, contact Head Coach Amber Williams at awilliams1@kilgore.edu or call (903) 983-8178.

Don’t miss this chance to take your game to the next level with the KC Rangers!