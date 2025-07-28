Kilgore City Pool hosting free movie this Saturday

The Kilgore City Pool will be hosting a free “Dive-In Movie” this Saturday, July 26, starting at 8 p.m.

Doors to the pool will open at 8 p.m. and the movie will begin at approximately 9 p.m. or when it is dark—whichever is first!

Bring lawn chairs or blankets to watch the movie. Please, no food or outside drink.

This year’s movie selection is the hit Disney film “Moana 2”. This event is sponsored and hosted by City of Kilgore.