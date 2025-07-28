Kilgore EDC helps Orgill workers beat the heat

Kilgore Economic Development Corporation made another stop on its mission of workforce appreciation this week: popping in at Orgill to bring free snow cones and ice cream to workers.

“Beating the heat and celebrating Kilgore’s workforce!” KEDC captioned a post on social media with pictures of the delivery.

“Today we had the pleasure of cooling things down at Orgill with ice cream and snow balls in appreciation of their hard work and dedication. At KEDC, we know our workforce keeps the community strong, and we were excited to offer a cool treat as a small thank-you on a hot summer day. Thank you, Orgill team, for everything you do!”

The KEDC team regularly stops in to local business to surprise workers with treats and sweets, one of the many things they do to support, encourage and grow the business environment in Kilgore and surrounding cities.