Kilgoround: The joy of reading, special session info

“If you think it’s hard to meet new people, try picking up the wrong golf ball.”

— Jack Lemmon

■ ■ ■

Kilgore Public Library continues to spread joy and the love of reading in our community — the library recently shared snaps of the most recent winner of one of their Summer Reading Program prize drawings:

“Someone was SO excited to win Saturday’s prize drawing! Congratulations to Matthew — have fun with your bubble guns and elephant slap bracelet!”

■ ■ ■

A special session of the 89th Texas Legislature is now underway — lawmakers are being called back to Austin by Gov. Greg Abbott to discuss 18 hot topics, including several measures to beef up emergency management recently added for discussion at Abbott’s behest in the wake of disastrous Kerr County floods.

“We delivered on historic legislation in the 89th Regular Legislative Session that will benefit Texans for generations to come,” said Governor Abbott. “There is more work to be done, particularly in the aftermath of the devastating floods in the Texas Hill Country. We must ensure better preparation for such events in the future,” Abbott said of the session.

Find more information about the session in the governor’s full statement at the Office of the Governor’s website at gov.texas.gov.

■ ■ ■

Kilgore ISD is currently hiring for a wide variety of roles across the district, including for administrators/professionals, paraprofessional and clerical roles and auxiliary positions including HVAC technicians, groundskeepers and bus drivers. Learn more and apply at www.kisd.org/employment.

■ ■ ■

Kilgore’s very own East Texas Oil Museum has been nominated for Best East Texas Museum! Help ETOM take the top spot!

Vote for the East Texas Oil Museum once a day at https://ul.ink/10GV0G-14R6H.