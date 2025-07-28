VeraBank launches flood recovery matching gift campaign

The catastrophic flooding on July 4th caused heartbreaking loss and widespread devastation across Central Texas. In response, VeraBank is launching a matching gift campaign supporting both the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country (CFTHC) Kerr County Flood Relief Fund and Central Texas Community Foundation™ WilCo Cares Flood Relief Fund.

VeraBank will match donations made through the VeraBank Flood Recovery Matching Gift Campaign dollar-for-dollar up to $75,000 for each community foundation until August 1, doubling the impact of each contribution.

In addition to the matching gift, VeraBank is donating $75,000 to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund and $75,000 to the WilCo Cares Flood Relief Fund, to further support the recovery efforts.

The campaign goal is to fully realize the $75,000 matching gift to each fund, which combined with VeraBank’s $75,000 donation to each fund would result in a combined $450,000 contribution to flood relief efforts.

“Our hearts are with everyone affected by the recent floods in the Texas Hill Country,” said VeraBank CEO Brad Tidwell. “At VeraBank, we believe in the strength of community, and through our Flood Recovery Matching Gift Campaign, we aim to amplify the support available. By working together, we can help families and businesses rebuild and recover, making every contribution count where it’s needed most.”

Texans Helping Texans

VeraBank’s support is directed to two trusted 501©(3) nonprofit organizations supporting recovery efforts in the hardest-hit Central Texas region:

Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country: This foundation manages the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, supporting recovery efforts in Texas Hill Country communities including Boerne, Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, Center Point and Comfort. Donations help support local organizations providing rescue, relief, recovery services, and flood assistance. For more information about this foundation, visit communityfoundation.net.

Central Texas Community Foundation™: Through the WilCo Cares Flood Relief Fund, this foundation aids flood recovery in Williamson County, where the cities of Liberty Hill, Leander, and Georgetown suffered the brunt of the storm. Donations received will provide direct financial assistance to those in need. To learn more about this foundation, visit ctxcf.org.

When making a donation through the VeraBank Flood Recovery Matching Gift Campaign, individuals may designate their contribution – and VeraBank’s matching gift – to either organization, ensuring their generosity reaches the affected area they care about most.

Ways to Give

VeraBank has made contributing easy and accessible to encourage widespread participation through online donations. To securely give online, visit VeraBank’s website at www.verabank.com or go directly to www.verabank.com/texas-flood-relief and choose which foundation to direct your donation and VeraBank’s matching contribution.

