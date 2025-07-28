Former Kilgore College coach fired, charged for embezzlement

A football coach recently fired by Kilgore College is facing charges of embezzling funds from a previous coaching position in Oklahoma, according to reporting from CBS19 and Sports Illustrated. Forrest Mazey, 43, is accused of one count of embezzlement out of Pittsburg County, according to documents obtained by CBS19. Arrest records connect him to over $4,000 missing from an account used by the McAlester, Okla. football program. (Contributed Photo)

He was arrested on July 14 and released on a $1,000 bond. He entered a not guilty plea to the charge on July 15 and is due in a Pittsburg County Court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing conference.

As of Thursday night, Mazey is no longer employed with Kilgore College. Kilgore College released the statement regarding the situation:

“Forrest Mazey, an employee of Kilgore College for approximately 8 weeks, has been given notice of his termination of employment.

Despite exercising due diligence, Kilgore College was not aware of his criminal issues until less than 48 hours ago. Upon learning of same, the college moved as swiftly yet prudently as possible to gather facts and to act in the college district’s and its students’ best interest. The matter involving Mr. Mazey is an internal employment matter that will not allow further comment. The college’s focus is on its hard-working student athletes and the well being of the athletic department as it moves forward.”

Reporting from Sports Illustrated also refers to court records which indicate that Mazey has a prior criminal history. In December 2024, he entered an Alford plea to one count of pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another and one count of reckless conduct with a firearm. An Alford plea allows a defendant to plead guilty while maintaining their innocence. He received a 90-day deferred sentence in that case.

The firearm incident occurred in July 2024 during a coaches’ retreat in McCurtain County, where court records show Mazey pointed a gun at an assistant coach.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the McAlester Public Schools Campus Police Department was notified of missing funds from one of the school’s athletic programs on June 3, where Mazey previously served as a football coach. A head football coach at McAlester Public Schools alleged that he logged into the football team’s Adidas sportswear account that was supposed to have $6,000 in it, but the account was missing $4,676.75.

The money in the account was a credit given to the McAlester football team for purchases, like gear for players and coaches, and was only to be used by the head coach of the football program and the athletic director. The head coach alleged he had made no purchases from the account since he had been hired on Jan. 14.

Police searched the login and order information from the account, which all linked back to Mazey and included a shipping address to Mazey’s address. Mazey’s employment at Mcalester Public Schools ended on Dec. 16, 2024, while the first purchase made by Mazey on the account was on Dec. 17, one day after his employment had ended and he was no longer able to make purchases using accounts at the district.