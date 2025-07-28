Texas history group seeks East Texas members

A renewed spirit of preservation and pride is sweeping through East Texas as the Sons of the Republic of Texas (SRT) reestablish their presence in the region, centered on Nacogdoches – the historic seat of Spanish and later Mexican authority in early East Texas.

What began in late 2023 as conversations about the lack of SRT activity in Northeast Texas has evolved into a wide-reaching campaign to reconnect the region with its foundational role in Texas independence.

That movement took formal shape at the Northeast Texas SRT Planning Event on July 2, 2024, held at the Fredonia Hotel. Led by SRT Treasurer General Ken Raney and Piney Woods District Representative Larry Lucas, the event brought together SRT and local leaders, including First Vice President General Mike Wilson, KSJ, Second Vice President General Jeff Corbin, KSJ, Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell, and other regional stakeholders. Their mission: evaluate historical activity in the region and explore the feasibility of establishing a permanent SRT presence and an annual national event in the area.

A New (Old) Chapter

The first milestone came on Aug. 13, 2024, with the reactivation of the SRT Adolphus Sterne Chapter, which had been dormant since 2016. Members again gathered at the Fredonia Hotel, where interim officers were appointed: Joe Allport as president, Rick Still as treasurer, and Sam Stripling as vice president. The chapter’s original charter, preserved by Dr. Morris Jackson, SRT member and chairman of the Nacogdoches County Historical Commission, was formally returned and presented, starting a new era for the organization in Nacogdoches.

Making a Local Impact

The campaign focus then shifted to forging relationships with regional academic and historical institutions. Among the most significant is a formal agreement between the SRT and the East Texas Research Center (ETRC) at Stephen F. Austin State University.

After an initial tour in July 2024, SRT leaders recognized an opportunity to support the ETRC’s work in preserving and digitizing Republic-era materials. That recognition turned into a formal gift agreement on March 24, 2025. Several SRT chapters made initial contributions, culminating in a $3,000 donation presented to SFA during the SRT’s quarterly board meeting on June 28.

The organization has also developed strong ties with the Nacogdoches Historic Sites Department, the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, and the Nacogdoches County Historical Commission.

Public visibility has been another key part of the campaign. In 2024, under the guidance of Bart Dawson and Jess Stewart and with support from the Thomas J. Rusk Chapter in Dallas, the grave of Texas statesman Thomas J. Rusk in Oak Grove Cemetery was restored.

In June 2025, Nacogdoches hosted the SRT’s second quarterly board meeting of the year. Organizers hope the city will become a regular host for future SRT statewide gatherings.

Honoring the Battle of Nacogdoches

Perhaps the most visible step in this resurgence has been the establishment of a new annual commemorative event recognizing the Battle of Nacogdoches, often called the “opening battle of the Texas Revolution.”

Texas was divided into three districts during the Coahuila y Tejas period: Bexar, Brazos, and Nacogdoches. While the first two districts were already recognized by SRT through commemorative events, Nacogdoches had been left out—until now.

“Historically overshadowed by other engagements, the Aug. 2–3, 1832 battle was a significant early clash between Anglo settlers and Mexican forces, foreshadowing the revolution to come,” said Dr. Scott Sosebee from the Department of History at Stephen F. Austin State University.

Sosebee said fighting broke out within the villa on Aug. 2.

“The Mexican garrison was ultimately driven from the city, with the final engagement occurring near the Angelina River southwest of town,” he said. “The remaining Mexican forces surrendered and were marched to San Antonio and paroled.”

At the 2025 Annual SRT Meeting, the SRT Constitution was amended to officially recognize the Battle of Nacogdoches. A planning committee—formed in February at the historic Zion Hill Baptist Church—has been organizing the inaugural celebration.

The inaugural Battle of Nacogdoches celebration is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2025, at the Bright Visitors Center. The event promises to be a historic milestone.

The public is encouraged to attend.

A Proud Future

With grassroots coordination, institutional partnerships, and statewide support, the Sons of the Republic of Texas have laid a strong foundation for renewed engagement in East Texas.

“Much work remains, but we now have a firm foothold and a solid game plan for success,” said Raney. “Our ancestors would be proud. The Pine Curtain is back.”

About the SRT

The Sons of the Republic of Texas is dedicated to preserving the memory and spirit of those who fought for and maintained Texas’ independence. Membership is open to male descendants of Republic of Texas residents. For more information, visit www.srttexas.org.

Visit the Piney Woods chapter of the SRT at https://www.facebook.com/groups/603336864992835/.