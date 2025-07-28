Hints from Heloise: Jazzing up yogurt

Dear Heloise: To Libby of Boca Raton, Florida, and other yogurt-averse readers, doctors recommend plain yogurt because of the sugar and chemical additives in prepared flavored yogurts. Adding fresh fruit, perhaps a little fruit juice, chopped nuts, and/or a dash of cinnamon, could make it more appealing.

If you want to cheat a little with sugar, add homemade fruit sauce or jam. My own favorite is Greek yogurt with rhubarb sauce and chopped walnuts or pecans. — Kris Covey, in New Hampshire

Covering Up Bleach Spots

Dear Heloise: I had the same issue with my favorite top getting bleach spots. One day, when I was looking for a particular thread color, I noticed iron-on decorative patches, and the butterflies caught my eye. One large, two small, and voila! My favorite top is now new again, and seeing the patches makes me happy. — D.T., in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Getting Lotion Out From a Bottle

Dear Heloise: I also try to scrape out lotion from the bottle, but I poke a hole in the bottom with the point of scissors, about an inch from the bottom of the bottle. Then I slide the scissors into the bottom and cut all around the bottom, taking it off completely. Then I cut the side open from the bottom to the top and pry it open. There is a tremendous amount of lotion left in the bottle and in the bottom to use up.

I do this with shampoo bottles as well. I don’t like to waste anything. — Karen, in California

Bird’s Nest

Dear Heloise: I thoroughly enjoy your column in our Santa Maria Times here in the central coast of California. A few years back, I noticed this bird that always flies close to my front door when someone approaches. I found out later that the remains of her nest were in my door wreath. I felt blessed! — C.M., Orcutt, California

Pet-Walking Suggestion

Dear Heloise: Calling all pet owners! I have a tip: Walk your dogs in your neighborhood. It will make them familiar with their area, and it will make your neighbors more familiar with your pet. It’s helpful for your neighbors to recognize them in the event that they get out of their restricted area.

Also, leave a piece of your used clothing at the front door or porch so that pets can smell it and know that they’re home. My dog knows all the neighbors and looks forward to a visit every now and then — but on a leash. Thanks! — S.M., via email

Pet Pal

Dear Heloise: We have a crazy cat named Milo. He is 5 years old and was rescued in Connecticut. Milo is a beauty. He loves his daddy, aka my husband, Jim. And oh, yes, he is reading the paper! — Eileen G., Southbury, Connecticut

Readers, to see Milo and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise