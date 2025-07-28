Ministers Moment: The Bracelet

She stepped up to the lady standing in the doorway of the house, a house with no doors or windows, just holes where the door and windows could be installed, and said through the interpreter, “I have a gift for you. But, before I give it to you, I want to explain what it means.”

Then, pointing at each color of bead on the beautiful bracelet, she told what each color represented.

“The white beads represent the purity and righteousness of God. The black beads represent the sin that separates us from this perfect God who loves all of us. The red represents the blood of His Son who was crucified on the cross as a sacrifice to pay the penalty for our sin. The blue represents the cleansing from the blood and points to the baptism we are called to experience. The green represents the growth in our knowledge and love of this loving and pure God. Finally, the yellow beads represent our going to be with this loving and pure God in heaven when we die because we have been cleaned by the blood of Jesus. This cleansing comes through our trusting Christ Jesus, the one who died on the cross to save us and who will forgive us of our sins when we ask for forgiveness.”

The lady in the doorway listened intently watching as each bead was described. Then with sparkling eyes and a genuine grin, the lady received the bracelet excited to put it on her wrist. After giving the bracelet to the lady in the doorway, she asked if she could give the lady a hug. Oh what a wonderful, loving hug it was.

Finally, she said “Goodbye.” and left the lady with the new bracelet knowing that most likely they would never meet again on this earth. As she walked down the dirt path to the next house she thought, “Maybe I will see her again in heaven where we can talk without an interpreter.” House to house she went sharing the gospel by giving away the gospel bracelets.

This is a true story of what happened in several villages in Nicaragua this month. The seed of the gospel was sown to many people using the bracelet as a simple presentation of what our Lord has done for us. We cannot make the seed grow. God makes the seed grow. It is, however, our responsibility to sow the seed everywhere we go. Maybe you can sow some seed here where you live.

Maybe God will give you an opportunity to go where the gospel is not so readily available. But, if you are not sowing seed, then you are disobeying our Lord and Master and wasting your life. Don’t waste your life. It is the only one you have. Give your life to the Lord and live for Him. I pray that there will be many who will say, “Thank you for the bracelet. It pointed me to Jesus who saved me.”