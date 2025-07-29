Save lives, get a free tote bag

blood donations are collected by Kilgore Rotary Club. Carter BloodCare invites neighbors to help neighbors in August with a blood drive set for Aug. 11. Donors can earn a free tote bag. (News Herald File Photos)

Donate blood with Carter BloodCare in August and receive a large weekend tote bag, while supplies last.

Eligible donors can begin giving blood at age 16 with parental consent; those 17 and older can donate independently. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well at the time of donation.

Carter BloodCare provides lifesaving blood to more than 200 hospitals across 57 Texas counties. Blood donors help children fighting cancer, burn patients and many other neighbors in need.

For details and to sign up, visit CarterBloodCare.org.

Community Event Alert: Blood Drive

SPL Inc. and Carter BloodCare host event to help Texas patients

Blood Drive Host: SPL Inc.

Date: 8/11/2025

Time: 1 p.m. — 3 p.m.

Address: SPL Inc.

Carter BloodCare Bus

2600 Dudley Rd.

Kilgore, TX 75071

Sign Up Link: https://www.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/165071

Contact Name: Christy Davis

About: As an exclusive donor appreciation gift, everyone who gives blood with Carter BloodCare in August will receive a weekend tote bag, while supplies last. Sign up today for the Carter BloodCare blood drive, hosted by SPL Inc..