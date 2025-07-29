Save lives, get a free tote bag
Published 4:00 am Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Donate blood with Carter BloodCare in August and receive a large weekend tote bag, while supplies last.
Eligible donors can begin giving blood at age 16 with parental consent; those 17 and older can donate independently. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well at the time of donation.
Carter BloodCare provides lifesaving blood to more than 200 hospitals across 57 Texas counties. Blood donors help children fighting cancer, burn patients and many other neighbors in need.
For details and to sign up, visit CarterBloodCare.org.
Community Event Alert: Blood Drive
SPL Inc. and Carter BloodCare host event to help Texas patients
Blood Drive Host: SPL Inc.
Date: 8/11/2025
Time: 1 p.m. — 3 p.m.
Address: SPL Inc.
Carter BloodCare Bus
2600 Dudley Rd.
Kilgore, TX 75071
Sign Up Link: https://www.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/165071
Contact Name: Christy Davis
About: As an exclusive donor appreciation gift, everyone who gives blood with Carter BloodCare in August will receive a weekend tote bag, while supplies last. Sign up today for the Carter BloodCare blood drive, hosted by SPL Inc..