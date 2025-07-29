Kilgore first responders awarded for saving life

On Tuesday, July 22, Kilgore City Council and staff recognized Kilgore Fire Department personnel with awards for heroic and lifesaving service. Thanks to Captain Jason Chamblee, Driver/Engineer Chris Tucker, Firefighter William Leatherwood, Paramedic Sarah Riley, and EMT Will Stevens, a patient is alive today. (Lucas Strough/Kilgore News Herald)

CPR Save Awards

The Kilgore Fire Department awarded CPR Save Bars to three exceptional firefighters for their life-saving efforts.

On May 9, 2025, KFD Engine 1 responded to a patient who was unresponsive in the Walgreens parking lot. The patient had no pulse and was not breathing. His wife was performing CPR when firefighters arrived.

First responders quickly took over, initiated CPR, placed an I-Gel airway, and used an AED, which advised a shock. CPR continued with the help of EMS, and the patient eventually regained a strong pulse and began to respond.

Thanks to Captain Jason Chamblee, Driver/Engineer Chris Tucker, Firefighter William Leatherwood, Paramedic Sarah Riley, and EMT Will Stevens, that patient is alive today.