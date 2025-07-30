Medicare Moments: America…There is a new Medicare scam!

Dear Toni:

I recently had a hospice agent knocking on the doors in my neighborhood who said he represented Medicare. He was giving away free hospice gifts and told me that I could receive these Medicare services at no charge for me and my husband. I told him that I do not give out personal information to anyone that I did not know because I remember attending your Confused About Medicare workshop in Katy and you said not to give anyone your Medicare or Social Security information when someone contacts you in person, by phone or email.

Now, I’m concerned that I could have made a mistake. Should I call and ask if this Medicare service is still available? Thanks, Toni.

–Deidre from Katy, Texas

Hi Deidre:

Don’t stress yourself out, because Medicare is not giving away anything free! This is a new Medicare scam that is targeting America’s Medicare population. Last week, Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, emailed an article with a YouTube video to Americans enrolled in Medicare titled, “Never sign anything in exchange for “free” services—it’s a scam!” You can view the Medicare.gov YouTube video at www.youtube.com/shorts/m0ygedIGFiY.

In the email from Medicare.gov, it says… “Note: Hospice care is for people who are terminally ill and is a serious decision made only between you and your doctor.” If you think that you have experienced “fraud,” call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) and report your fraud issue to the Medicare agent who answers your call.

Medicare, Social Security and also the IRS will NEVER randomly call your home or cell phone and ask for your personal or banking information. In almost every case, Medicare already has all the information they need about you. If information is needed, a letter will be sent directing you to the specific government agency you need and telling you to contact them for additional information.

Additional help for Medicare fraud is available at Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP), which helps those on Medicare learn how to detect fraud and abuse. To report Medicare Fraud or Abuse call the nationwide SMP toll-free number 877-808-2468 or visit the SMP website at www.smpresource.org to locate the closest SMP office in the state where you live.

The SMP website discusses common Medicare Fraud Schemes such as genetic testing, hospice, Medicare card scams, and the list goes on. Below are a few tips to help protect you against Medicare fraud:

–Have a safety script by your phone or front door for solicitors. Tell anyone, especially scammers, you do not give out personal information to anyone who calls or knocks on your front door. (Get your kids or a friend to help you write your script.) Stick to the script no matter what!

–Never give your Medicare or Social Security number to strangers who call you on the phone or come to your door. Just like you tell your grandkids not to talk to strangers, you need not talk to them either. Play the “Stranger Danger” game.

–As Dr. Oz said, Do NOT accept “free” offers in exchange for your Medicare number. Remember, there is nothing “free.” They will have Medicare pay for whatever they are offering, and they will use your Medicare number to get it paid for!

Medicare fraud is exploding by the billions of dollars not millions and the only way to stop Medicare fraud is to let your friends know what Dr. Oz said on the Medicare.gov YouTube video. America needs to stand together and stop those who only want to make a “fast dollar” from Medicare, your checking account/credit card and most of all from YOU!

Remember…with Medicare, it's what you don't know WILL hurt you!