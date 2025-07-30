City Manager delivers biweekly report

As summer is winding down and kids head back to school, routines begin to return. It’s a perfect time to reflect on the memories made during the break, from sunny days at the parks, splash pad, and city pool to engaging Library events and evenings spent under the Derrick stars. These special moments wouldn’t be possible without the individuals behind the scenes. Our heartfelt thanks go to the lifeguards, who have a few more weeks before the beloved pool closes for its 89th season, and to our hardworking parks crew, who braved the summer heat to keep our parks clean and welcoming. Don’t miss Doggie Day at the Pool on August 10th, fun for you and your furry friend! Thank you for helping make this another beautiful summer in Kilgore.

PUBLIC WORKS

WASTE WATER

A repaired pump was installed at the Synergy Park Lift Station.

WATER TREATMENT

Two new rapid mixers were installed at the Surface Water Treatment Plant.

STREETS & DRAINAGE

Crews patched over 65 potholes.

Storm boxes on S. Martin, Broadway Boulevard, and Houston Street. were cleaned.

Utility cut repairs were made on Hickory Street, North Street, and Stone Road.

Street signs were replaced on Florence and Hunter.

COLLECTION & DISTRIBUTION

Four new service lines were installed.

Crews repaired water main breaks on Corrigan, Monroe, and State Highway 135.

Over 300 feet of sewer main were cleaned.

Broken water main valves were replaced on Douglas Street and 4th Street.

PARKS & FACILITIES

MEADOWBROOK GOLF COURSE

Chad Bradley has been selected to manage the Meadowbrook Pro Shop and will serve as the primary point of contact for tournaments and regular play.

Fence repairs are currently being quoted for the dumpster enclosure at the event center.

The drainage work done by Grounds Superintendent Kristi Lamb and crew has reduced the amount of time the course spends under water by 75%.

With the help of the Meadowbrook Golf Association, bare spots have been covered with sod to improve both erosion control and aesthetics. This partnership with MGA has Meadowbrook looking better than ever before!

PARKS & FACILITIES

Dangerous limbs over sidewalks were removed from trees in City Park.

The parks crew trimmed trees on 3.5 miles of trail, looking for dangerous or problematic limbs.

The blower used for cleaning the trails has been repaired and will run up to two days a week.

Flags around the City are being replaced due to weathering.

Repairs to the splash pad surface are being scheduled for the coming month.

Three dead trees are scheduled to be removed at the MLK building, Meadowbrook Golf Course, and various City Parks.

Flag lighting photocells at the Whataburger Sports Complex and the Old Post Office have been repaired.

The sump pumps at the Library and Old Post Office have been repaired to prevent basement flooding.

135 Sports Complex is getting three new backstops.

PUBLIC SAFETY

FIRE DEPARTMENT

Driver/Engineer Matthew Wedgeworth was recognized at City Council this week for his 10 years of service to the Kilgore Fire Department and the City of Kilgore.

Kilgore Fire Department personnel and Christus EMS personnel were recognized this week at the City Council meeting for a CPR Life Save. On May 9, 2025, Engine 1 responded to a patient who was unresponsive in the Walgreens parking lot. The patient had no pulse and was not breathing. His wife was performing CPR when firefighters arrived. They quickly took over, initiated CPR, placed an I-Gel airway, and used an AED, which advised a shock. CPR continued with the help of EMS, and the patient eventually regained a strong pulse and began to respond. Thanks to Captain Jason Chamblee, Driver/Engineer Chris Tucker, Firefighter William Leatherwood, Paramedic Sarah Riley, and EMT Will Stevens, that patient is alive today.

Kilgore Fire Department awarded Captain Jason Chamblee and Driver/Engineer Brian Green, Fire Service Commendation awards for a successful water rescue. On May 19, 2025, Engine 1 responded to a vehicle submerged in water at the Kilgore traffic circle. Firefighters found an SUV nearly underwater with the driver still inside. After securing a rope to a tree, Driver Engineer Green entered the water, reached the driver, and helped her to safety. As this was happening, an ambulance, unaware of the flooding, drove into the water and began to sink. Green re-entered the water and rescued both ambulance personnel, all while heavy rain continued to fall. Captain Chamblee, who was in the flooded water, monitored and directed the rescue. The Fire Service Commendation Bar is the third-highest award given by the Kilgore Fire Department, ranking just below the Medal of Valor and Medal of Honor. It’s awarded for outstanding performance involving great personal risk—true bravery in action by these exceptional men.

POLICE DEPARTMENT

KPD assisted with the American Exchange Program as students from around the nation came to Kilgore for a week to immerse themselves in Texas culture.

Our three school resource officers attended the National School Safety Conference, with Sergeant Aaron Sosa leading the SRO team this year.

At the same time, Officers Tony Forbes and Officer Pat Davis traveled to Austin with several KISD high school students and leaders in our KBAD program for a Drug and Prevention Conference focused on innovative strategies to prevent teen drug use.

KBAD held one of its summer incentives events. KBAD members and potential members got a front seat at the new Jurassic World Rebirth movie. They’ll be having a pool party soon!

Patrol Officers received updates on Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, which keeps them current in the roadside detection and interview of suspected impaired drivers.

Patrol and Criminal Investigations served a search warrant at a residence on a known suspect. The suspect, who is a felon, had a weapon and methamphetamine.

Officer Aldo Cortes completed his Field Training and has been assigned to one of the night shifts. Aldo is a U.S. Navy veteran and chose KPD to start his policing career. We are honored to have Aldo join our family.

DEVELOPMENT SERVICES

Health Services issued three new health permits and completed three inspections.

Code Enforcement continued efforts focused on high grass and weed violations.

Building Services completed 52 inspections and issued 17 permits.

PLANNING & ZONING

The Planning Department has been collaborating with the GIS Department to update property owner information for the online GIS maps. This project is expected to be completed by September.

The Kilgore Community Development Corporation has completed the sale of five additional lots in the Remington North subdivision and has completed the purchase of the property for Remington Phase 4, and is in the very preliminary stages of development for phase 4.

The Planning Department has reviewed and approved several subdivision plats within the city limits and in the ETJ to prepare lots for development.

ANIMAL CONTROL

Animal Control continues to prioritize animal reunification, with two dogs returned to their owners, two placed with rescue organizations, and two transported to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.

QUALITY OF LIFE

Several buildings are currently available for lease in the Historic Downtown Area. Listings can be viewed at DowntownTX.org.

Megan Payne, who oversees Downtown, gave a historic tour to four sisters who grew up in Kilgore and returned to revisit the area.

The Texas Shakespeare Festival has wrapped up its 40th year. We congratulate the team on another successful season.

Two family reunions are taking place in Kilgore this weekend, bringing over 100 visitors to the community.

LIBRARY

KLTV featured The Rope Warrior from 7/09/25.

Kilgore News Herald covered our Bookmark Contest and Financial Course for Teens in the paper.