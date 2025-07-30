Hot Wheels inline hockey team wins big

Hometown roller rink, Kilgore Skateland, has been rising back up in the hockey community, in-line hockey that is. Kilgore Hot Wheels 10u AND 14u competed in the Summer Invitational of the Echo Tournament Series in Houston, Texas this past weekend and won!

After the isolating lockdowns of 2020, the youth programs everywhere took a huge hit. Our local rink was no exception and they’ve been trying to rebuild our competitive teams ever since. Thankfully, the hard work and dedication of the family owned Kilgore Skateland has been a huge benefit to the youth in this community. Coach Terry Houk, wife Cheryl and daughter Tage have invested in the lives of so many kids and youth in Kilgore for years.

The constant investment of time, care of facilities, borrowing equipment and an encouraging environment from past hockey players has paid off! The Kilgore Hot Wheels in-line hockey team competes weekly against each other on Monday and Thursday nights, and against adults in pick up games on Tuesday nights (7:30-9:30) directly after Family Skate (5:30-7:30).

Most of the teams they compete against are in DFW, Austin and Rio Grand areas and some even train on ice as well. Maintaining a skate rink is not an easy task as the repairs are costly and keeping fees low for families allows for more participation.

Coach Logan and Coach Terry led the 10u & 14u teams to win the Championship this past weekend. Great work to the teams and coaches! Come see us soon and check out our hockey program in person and on Facebook: Skateland Kids Hockey.