Kilgore firefighters honored for service, life-saving actions

At the July 22 meeting, council and staff first recognized Matthew Wedgeworth for his 10 years of service with the Kilgore Fire Department. Driver/Engineer Wedgeworth has earned numerous commendations and certifications in his decade of service to Kilgore and its citizens. Also awarded were prestigious commendations for life-saving actions in the face of serious danger. (Lucas Strough/Kilgore News Herald)

Kilgore City Council, along with Kilgore Fire Department, awarded years of service and acts of life-saving bravery and heroism at a recent city council meeting.

At the July 22 meeting, council and staff first recognized Matthew Wedgeworth for his 10 years of service with the Kilgore Fire Department. Driver/Engineer Wedgeworth has earned numerous commendations and certifications in his decade of service to Kilgore and its citizens.

Also awarded were prestigious commendations for life-saving actions in the face of serious danger.

On May 19, 2025, KFD Engine 1 responded to a vehicle submerged in water at the Kilgore traffic circle. Firefighters found an SUV nearly underwater with the driver still inside.

After securing a rope to a tree, Driver/Engineer Brian Green entered the water, reached the driver, and helped her to safety. As this was happening, an ambulance, unaware of the flooding, drove into the water and began to sink. Green re-entered the water and rescued both ambulance personnel, all while heavy rain continued to fall.

Captain Chamblee, who was in the flooded water, monitored and directed the rescue.

The Fire Service Commendation Bar is the third-highest award given by the Kilgore Fire Department, ranking just below the Medal of Valor and Medal of Honor. It’s awarded for outstanding performance involving great personal risk—true bravery in action by these exceptional men.