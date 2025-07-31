Kilgore players attend SFA team volleyball camp

Swipe or click to see more

NACOGDOCHES — The Kilgore LadyDogs attended the three day Stephen F. Austin State University’s team volleyball camp last week.

The camp ran from July 23-25 with multiple East Texas high school teams participating in team-building, drills and scrimmages. At the end the LadyDogs were awarded the Most Spirited Team and senior Elle Litchenburg was selected Best Setter. Awards were voted on by SFA players and coaches.

Kilgore players attending the camp also included Giselle Webster, Brittany Yzaguirre, Molly Quine, Zoey Johnson, Kylie Herrin, Cheyenne Jones, Malea White, Serenity Oliver and Addison VanZandt.

The fall high school sports season officially begins on Friday, Aug. 1 with the start of two-a-days. Kilgore plays their first scrimmage on Marshall on Aug. 8 and and their first game will be Aug. 12 at home against Tyler High and Longview.