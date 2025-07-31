Nacogdoches joining Mid-America League

The Mid-America League announced on Tuesday that Nacogdoches has been awarded a franchise set to debut in May, 2026.

This addition marks a significant milestone for the City of Nacogdoches, Nacogdoches County and the rapidly expanding Mid America League.

“We’re incredibly proud to welcome Nacogdoches into our league,” said Nick Weisenborn, Executive Director of Mid America League. “It’s a market with deep baseball roots, a vibrant university community and a need for inexpensive family entertainment community and fans ready to embrace summer baseball.”

Launched in 2024 as a premium developmental league, the Mid America League brings together top collegiate athletes, undrafted prospects, and former professional players in a unique “hybrid” format. The league currently features teams across Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, and Kansas, and is growing toward a 10-team lineup in 2026.

“The Mid America League will be a fantastic fit for Nacogdoches”, stated SFA Athletic Director, Michael McBroom. “Baseball games are a great way to spend an evening with family and friends, and we are proud to share Pilgrim’s Park with the new team. Kudos to Rick Beverlin, Randy Johnson and the City of Nacogdoches for leading the way to get this deal done and thank you to Mark Schuster and Nick Weisenborn for seeing the value in Nacogdoches that we all see on a daily basis. I’m personally looking forward to many fun nights at the ballpark with my family!”, McBroom added.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a summer league team to Nacogdoches — it’s the next step in our growing baseball culture. With a thriving youth league, a strong college program at SFA, and now a new hometown team, we’re adding another exciting reason to enjoy summer in Nacogdoches — one that brings families together, draws in visitors, and celebrates community spirit,” said Randy Johnson, Mayor – City of Nacogdoches.

Nacogdoches’ franchise will play a 64-game schedule—32 home, 32 away—from mid‑May through early August. Home games will be hosted at Jaycees Field at Pilgrim’s Park, equipped to offer a fantastic summer baseball atmosphere.

“By leveraging public-private partnerships — from the city, SFA, youth sports, private donors, and now the Mid America League — we’re seeing exactly the kind of outcome we aimed for: year-round use of our sports facilities, stronger community engagement, and increased economic impact through sales and hotel tax revenue,” said Rick Beverlin, Nacogdoches City Manager.

The team joins other recent league additions, including Fort Scott, Kansas and Beaumont, Texas —growing the Mid America League into a major summer sports attraction by 2026.

