Overton players named to 2A all-state baseball team

Overton first baseman Braxton Harper received Honorable Mention on the 2025 Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A all-state baseball team. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

BRYAN — Harleton’s Carson Wallace was selected Player of the Year on the Blue Bell/Sports Writers Association Class 2A all-state baseball team.

The left-hander was 11-2 pitching with an 0.21 earned run average. The Abilene Christian signee struck out 145 in 66. 1 innings with 22 walks and 16 hits. He threw back-to-back no-hitters in the first two rounds of the playoffs and had five for the season.

Wallace, who also played the outfield, batted .466 with 12 doubles, six homers and 44 runs batted in.

Centerville’s Demond Denman was named Coach of the Year in Class 2A.

Voting was conducted by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.

Wallace, along with teammate Gage Shirts (outfield) were named to the first team.

Second team picks from East Texas were Beckville pitcher Aiden Brantley and Overton catcher Rylan Holleman.

Overton’s Jayden Edwards was a third-team pick in the outfield, and honorable mention selections from East Texas were Overton first baseman Braxton Harper, Gary second baseman Aiden Scogins, Frankston third baseman Carson Bizzell and Frankston outfielder Bradlee Gould.

Shirts hit .473 for Harleton with seven doubles, two triples, 18 RBI, 34 runs scored and 19 stolen bases.

Brantley went 11-3 on the mound with a 0.83 ERA, 134 strikeouts and 41 walks in 84.1 innings pitched while also hitting .392 with 13 doubles, 19 RBI and 13 stolen bases.

Holleman hit .444 with eight home runs, nine doubles, 42 RBI, 33 runs scored and 23 stolen bases for state runner-up Overton. He was also 10-1 on the mound.

Edwards was a .321 hitter for Overton with 10 doubles, two home runs, 25 RBI, 18 runs scored and nine stolen bases

BLUE BELL/TSWA

CLASS 2A ALL-STATE BASEBALL

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers – Carson Wallace, Harleton, sr.; Garrett Trevino, Collinsville, sr.; Bryson Dieter, Danbury, jr.; Relief pitcher – Brandon Klanika, Axtell, sr.; Catcher – Hunter Burrell, New Home, jr.; First baseman – Keaton Reed, Tom Bean, jr.; Second baseman – Jaxon Jenkins, Collinsville, soph.; Shortstop – (tie) Donnie Hooten, Tom Bean, jr.; Jake Pineda, Centerville, sr.; and Ryder Starkey, New Home, jr.; Third baseman – Cash Linder Tom Bean, jr.; Outfielders – Zach Cook, Danbury, sr.; Gage Shirts, Harleton, sr.; Titan Targac, Flatonia, sr.; Designated hitter – Christian Lazarine, Valley Mills, sr.; Player of the year – Carson Wallace, Harleton; Coach of the year – Demond Denman, Centerville

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers – Gunner Bazar, Centerville, jr.; Johnny Slawinski III, Johnson City, sr.; Aiden Brantley, Beckville, sr.; Relief pitcher – Pryce Rabroker, Rosebud-Lott, soph.; Catcher – (tie) Peyton Davidson, Collinsville, jr. and Rylan Holleman, Overton, jr.; First baseman – Kannon Ritchie, Kerens, sr.; Second baseman – (tie) Stephen Cowan, Gruver, sr. and Gus Duvon, Shelbyville, jr. ; Shortstop – DeMarcos Gonzalez, Premont, sr.; Third baseman – Ryder Biggs, Burton, soph.; Outfielders – Jaxon Stark, Windthorst, jr.; Casen Carney, Muenster, jr.; Hayden Cavazos, Windthorst, soph.; Designated hitter – Tucker Cotton, New Home, soph.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers – Aidan Fiala, Danbury, sr.; Ethan Porter, Axtell, jr.; (tie) Cooper Kent, Bosqueville, jr.; Conner Schreiber, Windthorst, jr.;; Relief pitcher – (tie) Christian Villarreal, Ozona, jr. and Ray Lewis, Refugio, jr.; Catcher – (tie) Daxten Parker, Groveton, sr. and Jakey Gray, Centerville, jr.; First baseman – (tie) Ryder Watkins, New Home, sr.; Brenson Beran, Thorndale, sr.; and Anthony Zepeda, Rio Vista, jr.; Second baseman – (tie) Jake Simper, Shiner, jr. and Gunner Ferguson, Thorndale, sr.; Shortstop – Travis Buckhalter, Garrison, jr.; Third baseman – Bransen Beckham, New Home, soph.; Outfielders – Hagen Berlan, Mumford, jr.; Cain Hayden, Ganado, sr.; (tie) Jayden Edwards, Overton, sr. and Luke Lorenzen, Johnson City, jr.; Designated hitter – Charlie Judson, Corsicana Mildred, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitchers – Jayse Alvarado, Three Rivers, soph.; Charlie Clifford, Shiner, jr.; Brooks Cornett, Mumford, jr.; Brody Dobbins, Iola, soph.; Connor Fenley, Hemphill, sr.; Wyatt Lorenzen, Johnson City, soph.; Dallas Murry, Shelbyville, soph.; Catchers – Keagan Ables, Hawley, sr.; Tucker Grubbs, Gary, jr.; Kellen McDaniel, Alvord, sr.; Hudson McFarlin, North Hopkins, soph.; Cayden Williams, Rivercrest, sr.; Braxton Zeig, Mumford, jr.; Beck Zimmerman, Flatonia, sr.; First basemen – Callen Hajovsky, Ganado, sr.; Frankie Gonzales, Bartlett, soph.; Braxton Harper, Overton, sr.; Cash Morgan, Collinsville, sr.; Second basemen – Dyson Farris, Tom Bean, jr.; Tate Ledbetter, Johnson City, sr.; Aiden Scogins, Gary, sr.; Ayden Stark, Windthorst, fr.; Ryan Yocham, Crawford, soph.; Shortstops – Paxton Davidson, Collinsville, fr.; Luke Grajeda, Sunray, sr.; Mark Grider, Rivercrest, sr.; Ashton Huey, Rio Vista, sr.; Ryder King, Bosqueville, sr.; Matthew Perez, Refugio, soph.; Carson Schuette, Shiner, sr.; Kasen Wiles, Windthorst, sr.; Brogan Stone, Tahoka, sr.; Third basemen – Jaxon Berry, Poolville, sr.; Carson Bizzell, Frankston, jr.; Riley Coffman, Douglass, sr.; Carter Doskocil, Rosebud-Lott, fr.; Alek Hernandez, Stamford, jr.; Ethan James, Miles, sr.; Dax Pharris, Bosqueville, soph.; Krayton Ritchie, Kerens, sr.; Diego Rodriguez, Winters, sr.; Outfielders – Sam Adkison, Garrison, jr.; Trak Crow, Ropes, sr.; Hagen Damey, Tom Bean, sr.; Bradlee Gould, Frankston, jr.; Carson Kahlig, Rosebud-Lott, sr.; Elijah McFarland, Hemphill, sr.; Nolan Peel, Muenster, jr.; Slade Perry, Garrison, jr.; Maddux Sierra, Ropes, soph.; Ryan Tallent, Port Aransas, sr.; Brody Vaughn, Iola, jr.; Zander Wills, Refugio, jr.