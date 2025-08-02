Kilgoround: Back to school is almost here, registration available now

“A single sunbeam is enough to drive away many shadows.”

— Francis of Assisi

Kilgore ISD has everything you need to get ready for the new school year in one place. From school supply lists and Meet the Teacher info to schedule pick up, dress code guidelines and more, find it all at the Back to School Resource Page.

Online and in-person registration is still continuing.Sign in to your Skyward account to complete online registration for returning students and visit the campus your student will attend in the Fall to complete registration for all new students.

Rusk Street eatery Zen Kitchen will once again host their popular Open Mic Night event on Wednesday, Aug. 6, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Kilgore College will host graduation and commencement ceremonies for graduates during the summer semester Thursday, Aug. 7 starting at 6 p.m. in Masters Gymnasium.

It will be a dog’s day out at Kilgore City Pool Sunday, Aug. 10! The “pup-ular” event will give your canine companions a chance to dip their paws in the cool water.