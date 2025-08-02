Kilgore PD holds badge pinning ceremony

City of Kilgore is proud to congratulate the Kilgore Police Department officers who were honored at a badge pinning ceremony held this week at the historic Texan Theater.

The honorees promoted to the rank of Sergeant were Sgt. Josh Sims, Sgt. Aaron Sosa, Sgt. Cody Kemp, and Sgt. Shawn Isbell.

The honorees promoted to the rank of Corporal were Cpl. Ryan Reinert, Cpl. Ben Boles, and Cpl. Brandon Upshaw.

Last, but most certainly not least, the city and the department welcomed the newest addition to the KPD family, Ofc. Kendall Casey.