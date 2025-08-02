Kilgore PD holds badge pinning ceremony
Published 9:20 am Saturday, August 2, 2025
By Special to the News Herald
City of Kilgore is proud to congratulate the Kilgore Police Department officers who were honored at a badge pinning ceremony held this week at the historic Texan Theater.
The honorees promoted to the rank of Sergeant were Sgt. Josh Sims, Sgt. Aaron Sosa, Sgt. Cody Kemp, and Sgt. Shawn Isbell.
The honorees promoted to the rank of Corporal were Cpl. Ryan Reinert, Cpl. Ben Boles, and Cpl. Brandon Upshaw.
Last, but most certainly not least, the city and the department welcomed the newest addition to the KPD family, Ofc. Kendall Casey.
-
-
City of Kilgore is proud to congratulate the Kilgore Police Department officers who were honored at a badge pinning ceremony held this week at the historic Texan Theater. (Contributed Photo)
-
-
The honorees promoted to the rank of Corporal were Cpl. Ryan Reinert, Cpl. Ben Boles, and Cpl. Brandon Upshaw. (Contributed Photo)
-
-
The honorees promoted to the rank of Corporal were Cpl. Ryan Reinert, Cpl. Ben Boles, and Cpl. Brandon Upshaw. (Contributed Photo)
-
-
The honorees promoted to the rank of Sergeant were Sgt. Josh Sims, Sgt. Aaron Sosa, Sgt. Cody Kemp, and Sgt. Shawn Isbell. (Contributed Photo)
-
-
The honorees promoted to the rank of Sergeant were Sgt. Josh Sims, Sgt. Aaron Sosa, Sgt. Cody Kemp, and Sgt. Shawn Isbell. (Contributed Photo)
-
-
Last, but most certainly not least, the city and the department welcomed the newest addition to the KPD family, Ofc. Kendall Casey. (Contributed Photo)
-
-
Last, but most certainly not least, the city and the department welcomed the newest addition to the KPD family, Ofc. Kendall Casey. (Contributed Photo)
-
-
City of Kilgore is proud to congratulate the Kilgore Police Department officers who were honored at a badge pinning ceremony held this week at the historic Texan Theater. (Contributed Photo)