Minister’s Moment: God answers prayers, especially for spiritual blessings

There are many popular Biblical prayers, including Hannah’s prayer (1 Samuel 2:1-10), David’s prayer after Nathan’s visit (Psalm 51:1-19), Jabez’s prayer (1 Chronicles 4:10),Hezekiah’s prayers (2 Kings 19:15-19; 20:3), Azariah’s prayer (after Daniel 3:23 in someversions), Daniel’s prayer (Daniel 9:4-19), Nehemiah’s prayer (Nehemiah 1:5-11), the prayer that Jesus gave to His disciples (Matthew 6:9-13), the taxcollector’s prayer (Luke 13:13), andJesus’s own “High Priestly” prayer (John 17:1-26).

While all of those prayers can be instructive, only one of those prayers—the prayer that Jesus gave to His disciples, the so-called “Lord’s Prayer”—is given to us in order to be prayed by us.

Yet, some people will not pray even that prayer, eschewing any group prayers that are written out, wrongly-thinking that only personal, spontaneous prayers are genuine and sopleasing to God, as if even personal, spontaneous prayers themselves cannot be disingenuous and prayed formulaically.

Arguably all of the petitions of the “Lord’s Prayer” ask God for spiritual blessings,including the petition for “daily bread”, which the Church has long understood to at least include the bread of the Lord’s Supper that is Christ’s Body given on the cross for us for the forgiveness of sins (for example, Luke 22:19), connecting us to Him (1 Corinthians 10:16), and giving life to those who receive it in repentance and faith (John 6:53).

As some heard in the Gospel Reading last Sunday (Luke 11:1-13), even our importunately asking for and being given only material bread or other food by a friend or by anevil human father (confer Matthew 7:9) are arguments from the lesser to the greater that the Heavenly Father will give the Holy Spirit to those who ask Him.

That same Spirit intercedes for us, St. Paul writes to the Romans and to us, for we do not know what to pray for as is Divinely necessary for our salvation (Romans 8:26-27).

Our asking, seeking, and knocking is to receive, find, and have opened to us especially that salvation.

When we pray for anything, God hears our prayers and answers them in the time and way that He knows is best—not because we have countless others praying for us, not because we ourselves pray persistently, not because we even pray at all (confer Matthew 5:45), and not because we for any other reason deserve Him to answer, but because God is loving, merciful, and gracious.

The Rev. Dr. Jayson S. Galler is Pastor of Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Kilgore. You can reach him through the congregation’s website: www.pilgrimlc.org.