Published 8:47 am Monday, August 4, 2025

Funeral Services for Mr. Brodrick Thomas Sr. 35, of Kilgore, TX will be held on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at 12:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Kilgore Memorial Garden. Public viewing will be Fri. Aug 1, 2025 from 2-6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home.