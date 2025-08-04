Published 8:45 am Monday, August 4, 2025

James Edward Coffey, 84, passed away on July 23, 2025. James was born in Kilgore on February 5, 1941. He was the ninth of ten children born to Mary Elizabeth (Cox) and Melton Coffey.

After graduating from Kilgore High School, James served in the U. S. Army where he was stationed in Bremerhaven, Germany. He was proud to have served his country and was an advocate for his fellow veterans, encouraging gratitude and respect for those who ensured our freedom.

James had a successful career as a truck driver that took him all over the country. An especially skilled driver, he enjoyed the freedom and variety of experiences that driving gave him.

James appreciated nature and loved to be outdoors. He was happy being active in the sunshine or sitting on his porch watching the deer.

More than anything, James loved his late puppy, Bubbie, and his family. He could always be counted on for a solid piece of advice or a good laugh. James was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.

James was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings. He is survived by his sons, James Craig Coffey and Jason Edward Coffey; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his brother, Bill, and sister-in-law, Kathy; four generations of nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.

Special thanks to Bill and Kathy Coffey and Susan and Billy Coffey for their assistance, companionship, and care throughout the last years of his life.

A graveside celebration of life will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at Danville Cemetery in Kilgore, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to your local ASPCA or pet rescue group in memory of James.