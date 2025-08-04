Kilgore players named to ET preseason dream team
Published 5:45 am Monday, August 4, 2025
The 18th annual East Texas High School Football Preseason Dream Team consists of players from the combined coverage area of the Longview News-Journal, Tyler Morning Telegraph, Marshall News Messenger, Kilgore News Herald, Panola Watchman, Henderson News, Nacogdoches Sentinel and Lufkin News.
The voting panel included Jack Stallard of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Lauren Rosenberg of the Marshall News Messenger, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Audrey Blaschke of the Henderson News, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Sentinel, Edwin Quarles of the Lufkin Daily News
Preseason offensive MVP Jett Surratt of Carthage repeated as preseason Most Valuable Player, and he joins a list that includes Tyrik Rollison of Sulphur Springs (2008), Traylon Shead of Cayuga (2009), Trey Metoyer of Whitehouse (2010), Del Barnes of Henderson (2011), Greg Ward of John Tyler (2012), Patrick Mahomes of Whitehouse (2013), Larry Pryor of Sulphur Springs (2014), Zach Hall of Tyler Lee (2015), Jeremiah Crawford of Mineola (2016), Keontay Ingram of Carthage (2017), Gunner Capps of Carthage (2018), Haynes King of Longview (2019), Jordan Jenkins of Lindale (2020), Brandon Tennison of Gilmer (2021), Jalen Hale of Longview (2022) and Taylor Tatum of Longview (2023)
Trending
Heading up the defensive side is preseason MVP DaQuives Beck of Carthage. Previous defensive MVPs include Jamarkus McFarland of Lufkin (2008), Ashton Dorsey of John Tyler (2009), Steve Edmond of Daingerfield (2010), Dalton Santos of Van (2011), DeMarkus Lathan of Longview (2012), Josh Walker of Gilmer (2013), Daylon Mack of Gladewater (2014), Demarco Boyd of Gilmer (2015), Lagarryon Carson of Liberty-Eylau (2016), Demarvion Overshown of Arp (2017), Carl Williams of Lufkin (2018), Landon Jackson of Pleasant Grove (2019 and 2020), Kip Lewis of Carthage (2021), Jordan Renaud of Tyler Legacy (2022) and Travis Jackson of Tyler Legacy (2023)
OFFENSIVE MVP
JETT SURRATT
Carthage
Quarterback
By the numbers: Surratt completed 235 of 367 passes for 3,380 yards, 53 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in helping lead the Bulldogs to a 10th state championship in 2024. In two seasons, the Carthage signal-caller has sat out most of the second half of games during the regular season (and some early postseason games) but he has still managed to complete 496 of 754 passes for 7,187 yards, 99 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Has offers from Texas Tech, Houston, UTSA, UNLV and Colorado State (and others)
DEFENSIVE MVP
DaQuives Beck
Carthage
Linebacker
By the numbers: Beck, who recently gave a verbal pledge to Texas A&M, racked up 102 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 29 quarterback pressures, a fumble recovery and six sacks. Like his offensive teammate Surratt, he was often on the sideline in the second half of several blowouts the past two seasons but has done major damage during that span with 234 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 45 QB pressures and 11 sacks
Kavian Bryant
School: Palestine Westwood
Position: Quarterback
By the numbers: 145 of 182 passing for 2,776 yards, 37 touchdowns and three interceptions; 81 carries, 871 yards, 14 TD
K.J. Edwards
School: Carthage
Position: Running back
By the numbers: 143 carries, 1,785 yards, 23 TD; 31 catches, 382 yards, 3 TD. Verbal to Texas A&M
Kaegan Ash
School: Mount Enterprise
Position: Running back
By the numbers: 1,960 yards, 32 TD rushing; 1 catch, 67 yards, 1 TD; Has rushed for 6,820 yards and 96 TD in his career. Verbal to Texas Tech
Tradarian Ball
School: Texas High
Position: Running back
By the numbers: 777 yards, 14 TD rushing; 44 catches, 1,017 yards, 11 TD receiving. Verbal to Oregon
Keymian Henderson
School: Carthage
Position: Receiver
By the numbers: 64 catches, 1,085 yards, 18 TD. Ovvers from TCU, Arkansas, Kansas State, Mississippi State and Houston
Camden Capehart
School: Winnsboro
Position: Receiver
By the numbers: 56 catches, 1,379 yards, 25 TD. Holds 25 offers. Mississippi State verbal
Trey Haralson
School: Tyler High
Position: Receiver
By the numbers: 32 catches, 682 yards, 12 TD
Nate Espy
School: Waskom
Position: Fullback
By the numbers: 900 yards, 11 TD rushing. Offers from Howard Payne, ETBU, Midwestern State, Texas College, Louisiana College
Jaxon Schminkey
School: Arp
Position: Tight end
By the numbers: 5 catches, 86 yards. Solid blocker. First team all-district, second team All-State (Padilla)
Jayden Jackson
School: Longview
Position: Offensive line
By the numbers: 6-1, 250 pounds. Graded out a 83 percent for a team that rushed for more than 3,000 yards and passed for 1,000
Ismael Camara
School: Gilmer
Position: Offensive line
By the numbers: 6-6, 350 pounds. Tranfer from France had to play JV last season. Offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas Tech, SMU, TCU, UTSA and others
DeMarrion Johnson
School: Tyler Legacy
Position: Offensive line
By the numbers: 6-6, 320 pounds. Started at left tackle for Legacy as freshman and sophomore. Too many offers to count
Cameron Griffin
School: Lindale
Position: Offensive line
By the numbers: 6-0, 289 pounds. Graded out at 83 percent with 47 knockdowns, 66 domination blocks and one sack allowed. Offers from Southwestern Oklahoma State, Midwestern State and Howard Payne
Justus Daniels
School: Lufkin
Position: Offensive line
By the numbers: Graded out at 85 percent. One sack allowed. 38 pancakes
Kaleb Walker
School: Lindale
Position: Defensive line
By the numbers: 6-3, 262 pounds. 89 tackles, 20 TFL, 10 sacks, 26 QB knockdowns, 2 fumble recoveries. Verbal to Houston
Cameron Christian
School: Kilgore
Position: Defensive line
By the numbers: 6-1, 295 pounds. 106 tackles, 8 TFL, 6 sacks. Has 187 tackles and 10 sacks last two seasons
Tyler Hagler
School: Gilmer
Position: Defensive line
By the numbers: 6-1, 325 pounds. 96 tackles, 1 sack, 14 QP pressures, 1 interception. Has 197 tackles, 4 sacks, 39 QB pressures last two seasons
Duncan McGee
School: Texas High
Position: Defensive line
By the numbers: 6-4, 285 pounds. 65 tackles, 15 TFL, 4 sacks, 6 QB pressures, 2 blocked kicks. Verbal to TCU
Isaiah Collins
School: Chapel Hill
Position: Defensive line
By the numbers: 6-0, 265 pounds. 118 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks, 35 QB hurries
Jessier Hampton-Williams
School: Longview
Position: Linebacker
By the numbers: 58 tackles, 10 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 interception, 1 defensive TD
LaKeyleon Graves
School: Kilgore
Position: Linebacker
By the numbers: 136 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 interceptions
Carson Crawford
School: Carthage
Position: Linebacker
By the numbers: 91 tackles, 21 TFL, 22 QB pressures, 10 sacks. Offers from Houston, Texas State, UTEP, Colorado, UNLV
Jacob Harris
School: Tyler Legacy
Position: Linebacker
By the numbers: 90 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 fumble recovery
JaKalen Sheffield
School: Kilgore
Position: Defensive back
By the numbers: 124 tackles, 7 interceptions, 14 PBU
S’Vioarean Martin
School: Palestine
Position: Defensive back
By the numbers: 40 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 9 PBU, 1 blocked kick. Verbal to Texas Tech
Ethan Brown
School: Tyler Legacy
Position: Defensive back
By the numbers: 105 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 interceptions, 4 PBU. Incarnate Word verbal pledge has 229 tackles, 11 TFL last 2 seasons
Jamarion Richardson
School: Pleasant Grove
Position: Defensive back
By the numbers: Baylor verbal pledge has 26 tackles, 2 interceptions, 7 PBU in 2024
Marvin Espinal
School: Tyler High
Position: Kicker
By the numbers: 36-38 on PAT, 6-6 on FG including successful boots of 50 and 47 yards
Colt James
School: Palestine
Position: Punter
By the numbers: Averaged 46.9 yards on 33 punts with long of 70 yards
Jett Taylor
School: Grand Saline
Position: Utility
By the numbers: 72 of 127 passing for 1,593 yards and 15 TD; 165 carries, 1,862 yards and 30 TD; 44 tackles, 7 interceptions, 2 defensive, 16 PBU. Offers from Louisiana Tech, Air Force, Navy, Army, UTEP, Sam Houston, Florida Atlantic, Utah State, Yale and others
Brandon Kennedy
School: Elysian Fields
Position: Return specialist
By the numbers: 9 kickoff returns for 233 yards and a TD; 6 punt returns for 196 yards and 2 TD