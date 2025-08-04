Photos: Kilgore Bulldogs report for first day of fall camp

The Kilgore Bulldogs at work for the first day of fall camp on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (Audrey Blaschke/Kilgore News-Herald)

Head Coach Clint Fuller leads the Kilgore Bulldogs on the first day of fall camp on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (Audrey Blaschke/Kilgore News-Herald)

Head Coach Clint Fuller leads the Kilgore Bulldogs on the first day of fall camp on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (Audrey Blaschke/Kilgore News-Herald)

KILGORE — The Kilgore Bulldogs kicked off the fall season with the first day of fall practice camp on Monday.

After a long summer of workouts, head coach Clint Fuller said the team was excited about getting back to some real football.

“They’re very motivated. We’ve had a great summer,” said Fuller after their first session wrapped up around noon. The Bulldogs are scheduled for morning and late afternoon practices every day this first week save for just half a day on Wednesday. “They’re just ready to get on the field and play some real football.”

Players got to enjoy a new weight room installed in their field house a week earlier, giving them an added boost. Not to mention this team’s eagerness to go the distance this season as they did last year, reaching the Class 4A Division 1 state championship. They finished that season 13-3 overall, ultimately falling 55-21 to Celina in the title game.

“We all want a state championship, but we also understand there’s a process that we have to go through,” said Fuller. “And before we can worry about even playing our first game, we’ve got to take care of today and then take care of tomorrow and keep getting better.”

As Fuller gets his team prepared for the gauntlet that is District 9-4A, the oft-called “District of Doom,” the focus is on solidifying their team identity.

“Solidifying our leaders, our discipline, our toughness. And playing hard during adverse situations is the biggest thing that we try to develop during fall camp,” said Fuller.

In the first preseason polls, Kilgore’s elite squad is ranked No. 3 in 4A Division 1. They will host neighboring 4A Division 2 powerhouse Carthage for their first game at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 29.