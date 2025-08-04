Photos: Overton volleyball coach Kolebi Spikes holds two-day summer camp

OVERTON — Overton’s new head volleyball coach Kolebi Spikes held two days of summer volleyball camp this week for incoming junior high and high school players.

Spikes, who’s previously coached at other East Texas districts like Center and Carlisle, joined Overton earlier this summer. It’s been nonstop work ever since, as Overton has had record breaking attendance numbers for students at summer workouts. An average of 45 girls a day were coming to workouts three times a week.

“It’s been a good two months,” says Spikes. “We’ve worked hard, we’ve put a lot of time into it and I think we’re ready to kick off the season come Friday.”

Spikes had been interested in coaching at Overton for a while.

“I had had a second baby and I was going to go home and be a mom, and I told my husband that if Overton opens up, I’m going to Overton. That’s the one job. It’s built on great backbones. It’s had great leaders in the past,” she says. “I’ve got a great junior high program coming up that [Susan McAdams] has done a wonderful job with. I’m ready and excited.”

Those junior high girls made up the bulk of the summer camp sessions Monday and Tuesday, which had 45 girls on day one and 51 on day two.

“I think they’re excited to be a part of something that’s bigger than themselves,” says Spikes about the enthusiasm and effort the younger players have shown. “To be a part of something that has a great history of being successful in. I think we’ll continue that tradition.”

Spikes has high praise for the seventh grade group especially.

“They’re built different,” she says. “They’re a good group. They’re going to be solid. Coach McAdams is going to have a good team and then by the time they get to high school we’ll be rocking and rolling again.”

Overton volleyball has enjoyed several winning seasons in a row. In 2023-2024 they broke the record for most wins in a season (35) and went four rounds into the 2A playoffs. They were the runner-up team in District 19-2A last year and bi-district finalists, a season with mostly young players working on replacing some talented seniors that had graduated from the 2024 team.

Spikes’ varsity volleyball roster will have two seniors, Mason Fenter and Kyuana Brown. Those two outside hitters and experienced juniors like Kaylee Stevens and Kelsey Vaught are expected to be big assets for the team this year.

“And we’ll switch a few things up and hopefully we can run a 5-1 and be successful,” says Spikes.

The main issue Spikes thinks the team can improve on is team communication.

“But even that is steel. They’re great. They love each other, they hang out together. On the court it’s a game changer,” she says. “I think we’re going to do big things this year as long as we stay in rock and roll mode.”

Also serving as a coach at the summer camp was Cal Goss, a volleyball and basketball coach who’s currently the head girls basketball coach at Pine Tree ISD as well as Overton’s Kerry McConnell, McAdams and Catherine Moffet.

The volleyball season officially began for Overton on Aug. 1 with a special alumni game. Their first scrimmage is on Aug. 8 at Garrison and their first game is Aug. 12 against San Augustine at home beginning with the J.V. at 5 p.m. and the varsity match to follow.