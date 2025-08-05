Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour holds TOC

The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour wrapped up the 2025 season on Monday with the annual Tournament of Champions at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.

The coed 7-9 division and boys 10-11 division played nine holes. All other groups played 18 holes.

Earning age division wins on Monday were Brooks Cox of Texarkana (48, coed 7-9), Garrett Crawford of Longview (55, boys 10-11), Mya Fuller of Longview (105, girls 12-13), Roman Phillips of Texarkana (77, boys 12-13), Margeaux McDonald of Hallsville (94, girls 14-15), Bryce Smith of Henderson (81, boys 14-15), Riley Woodard of Gilmer (100, girls 16-up) and Lane Horne of Longview (75, boys 16-up).

Runner-up finishes went to Makenna Williams of Hallsville (55, coed 7-9), Holden Carpenter of Pittsburg (56, boys 10-11), Kolby Kubiak of Marshall (86, boys 12-13), Aiden Peterson of Longview (85, boys 14-15) and Copelan Eager of Hallsville (81, boys 16-up).

Finishing third were Logan Burgett of Kilgore (56, coed 7-9), Harrison Anderson of Kilgore (60, boys 10-11), Luke Maldonado of Gilmer (88, boys 12-13), Noah Procell of White Oak (87, boys 14-15) and Luke Gibbons of Jefferson (83, boys 16-up).

Player of the year honors went to Tripp Cox and Logan Burgett (coed 7-9), Ryder Adkinson (boys 10-11), Mya Fuller (girls 12-13), Kolby Kubiak (boys 12-13), Margeaux McDonald (girls 14-15), Aiden Peterson (boys 14-15), Riley Woodard (girls 16-18) and Luke Gibbons (boys 16-18).